Factbox: Key candidates react after French presidential vote first round

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Emmanuel Macron will face far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in the runoff vote of France's presidential election on April 24, early projections showed.

Here are quotes from the candidates:

Marine Le Pen, far-right qualifier for runoff vote:

"In this first round, the French people clearly wanted to make a fundamental choice between 2 opposite visions of the future: one of division, injustice and disorder imposed by Emmanuel Macron for the benefit of a few, the other a rallying together of French people around social justice and protection.

"I intend, without delay, to sew back up the tears that a ripped apart France suffers from."

Jean-Luc Melenchon, defeated hardleft candidate:

"We know for whom we will never vote. You must not give a voice to Madame Le Pen.

"I know your anger but do not give yourselves over to errors that will be difficult to repair."

Valerie Pecresse, defeated conservative candidate:

"I am deeply concerned for the future of our country, when the far right has never been so close to winning.

"Emmanuel Macron has played with fire and put France at great risk.

"Marine Le Pen's plan would lead the country into discord, impotence and bankruptcy.

Eric Zemmour, defeated hard-right candidate:

"I want to say finally, because I think of France above all, because it was the whole point of my candidacy, that I cannot stand idly by and watch the evils that threaten our country.

"I have many disagreements with Marine Le Pen that I have discussed during this campaign. I won't list them again.

"(Against Le Pen) is a man who ... didn't say a word about identity, security, immigration during his campaign and who will therefore do worse again if re-elected. That is why I call on my voters to vote for Marine Le Pen."

Anne Hidalgo, defeated Socialist candidate:

"So that France does not fall into the hatred of all against all, I solemnly call on you to vote on April 24 against the far-right of Marine Le Pen."

