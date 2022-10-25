Key moments from Italian PM Meloni's maiden speech















ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni unveiled her policy priorities in her maiden speech to the lower house of parliament on Tuesday. Here are some of the highlights.

ECONOMY

"The context in which the government will have to act is very complicated, perhaps the most difficult since World War Two."

"The International Monetary Fund (says) ... that 2023 will be a year of recession for the Italian economy: -0.2%, the worst result among the world's leading economies, after Germany."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The way to reduce debt is not the blind austerity imposed in past years, nor financial adventures which are more or less creative. The road (to lower debt) is lasting and structural economic growth."

STRATEGIC INFRASTRUCTURE

"We intend to protect national strategic infrastructures by ensuring public ownership of the networks, on which companies will be able to offer services under free competition, starting with that of communications. The digital transition, strongly supported by the PNRR, must be accompanied by technological sovereignty, the national cloud and cyber-security.

"We want to finally introduce a safeguard clause of the national interest, also from an economic point of view, for the concessions of public infrastructures, such as highways and airports. Because the model of oligarchs sitting on oil wells accumulating billions without even ensuring investment is not a free market model worthy of a Western democracy."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Crispian Balmer











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.