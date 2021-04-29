The head of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation said on Thursday its activities will not cease, regardless of an upcoming court hearing that may declare the main pillars of Navalny's political group extremist.

Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation may not exist as a legal entity after the court rules in the case, Ivan Zhdanov, the Foundation's head, said on a YouTube broadcast, but its activities will continue, he said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.