Factbox: Key targets in Greece's 2023 draft budget

People make their way on the main Syntagma square with the parliament building seen in the background in Athens, Greece, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece submitted its 2023 draft budget to parliament on Monday, projecting the economy will expand by 2.1% next year after a strong rebound this year on better tourism and pent-up demand. read more

Below are the government's key targets and projections:

***********************************************************

2023 2022

GDP GROWTH (%) 2.1 5.3

GDP (bln eur) 220.9 209.9

PRIVATE CONSUMPTION (%) 1.3 7.2

PRIMARY BUDGET BALANCE (% of GDP) 0.7 -1.7

INFLATION (EU-HARMONISED) 3.0 8.8

UNEMPLOYMENT (%) 12.6 12.9

GENERAL GOV PUBLIC DEBT (% of GDP) 161.6 169.1

(bln eur) 357.0 355.0

INTEREST PAYMENTS ON DEBT (% of GDP) 2.5 2.8

(bln eur) 5.5 5.9

----------------------------------------------------------

Source: Finance Ministry

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.