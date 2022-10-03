Factbox: Key targets in Greece's 2023 draft budget

ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece submitted its 2023 draft budget to parliament on Monday, projecting the economy will expand by 2.1% next year after a strong rebound this year on better tourism and pent-up demand. read more
Below are the government's key targets and projections:
***********************************************************
2023 2022
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
GDP GROWTH (%) 2.1 5.3
GDP (bln eur) 220.9 209.9
PRIVATE CONSUMPTION (%) 1.3 7.2
PRIMARY BUDGET BALANCE (% of GDP) 0.7 -1.7
INFLATION (EU-HARMONISED) 3.0 8.8
UNEMPLOYMENT (%) 12.6 12.9
GENERAL GOV PUBLIC DEBT (% of GDP) 161.6 169.1
(bln eur) 357.0 355.0
INTEREST PAYMENTS ON DEBT (% of GDP) 2.5 2.8
(bln eur) 5.5 5.9
----------------------------------------------------------
Source: Finance Ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.