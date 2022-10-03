Factbox: Key targets in Greece's 2023 draft budget















ATHENS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Greece submitted its 2023 draft budget to parliament on Monday, projecting the economy will expand by 2.1% next year after a strong rebound this year on better tourism and pent-up demand. read more

Below are the government's key targets and projections:

2023 2022

GDP GROWTH (%) 2.1 5.3

GDP (bln eur) 220.9 209.9

PRIVATE CONSUMPTION (%) 1.3 7.2

PRIMARY BUDGET BALANCE (% of GDP) 0.7 -1.7

INFLATION (EU-HARMONISED) 3.0 8.8

UNEMPLOYMENT (%) 12.6 12.9

GENERAL GOV PUBLIC DEBT (% of GDP) 161.6 169.1

(bln eur) 357.0 355.0

INTEREST PAYMENTS ON DEBT (% of GDP) 2.5 2.8

(bln eur) 5.5 5.9

Source: Finance Ministry

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou, editing by Ed Osmond











