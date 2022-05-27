Kremlin accuses Ukraine of "contradictory" statements on peace talks

May 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it blames Ukraine for the fact that peace talks between the two countries are frozen, saying it was unclear what Kyiv wanted.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters: "The Ukrainian leadership constantly makes contradictory statements. This does not allow us to fully understand what the Ukrainian side wants."

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

