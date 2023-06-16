Kremlin aide says Russia unlikely to quit grain deal before July 17 renewal date - agencies















MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Top Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday that Russia was unlikely to quit the Black Sea grain deal before it comes up for renewal on July 17, state media reported.

Russian officials have said, however, they see no grounds to extend it beyond that.

President Vladimir Putin said this week that Moscow was considering withdrawing from the deal - which enables Ukraine to ship grain from its Black Sea ports - because it had been "cheated" by the West over promises to remove barriers to Russia's own grain and fertiliser exports.

