Kremlin: confident that defence ministry report on Kramatorsk strike is correct















Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was confident its defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been "destroyed" in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk, despite reporting which showed the attack missed its target.

"The Kremlin has absolute confidence, I would like to remind you of the President's words that the main source of information is the Ministry of Defence", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a daily briefing.

A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets and there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters reporter said on Sunday, after Moscow claimed the strike had killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers.

Reporting by Reuters











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.