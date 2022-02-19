1 minute read
Kremlin confirms Putin, Macron to speak by phone on Sunday - TASS
MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin confirmed on Saturday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron will speak by phone on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, amid soaring tensions over Ukraine.
Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova
