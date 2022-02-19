Skip to main content
Kremlin confirms Putin, Macron to speak by phone on Sunday - TASS

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2022. Sputnik/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin confirmed on Saturday that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron will speak by phone on Sunday, the TASS news agency reported, amid soaring tensions over Ukraine.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

