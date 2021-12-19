Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months -Ifax

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in a vaccination centre at a shopping mall in Omsk, Russia, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

MOSCOW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin is convinced that the World Health Organization (WHO) will recognise Russia's flagship Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within a few months, the Interfax news agency cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying on Sunday.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said Russia had still not handed over all the information needed for the vaccine to be approved by the WHO because of differences in regulatory standards. read more

