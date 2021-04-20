Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
EuropeKremlin denies blame for tensions, complains of "anti-Russian psychosis"

Reuters
1 minute read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wearing a protective face mask attends Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference, held online in a video conference mode, in Moscow, Russia December 17, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Moscow was not to blame for a flare-up in international tensions, and called on foreign countries to refrain from what it called "mass anti-Russian psychosis".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Czech Republic's allegations of Russian involvement in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot were unfounded and formed part of a wider series of attempts to contain Russia. read more

