EuropeKremlin denies blame for tensions, complains of "anti-Russian psychosis"
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Moscow was not to blame for a flare-up in international tensions, and called on foreign countries to refrain from what it called "mass anti-Russian psychosis".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Czech Republic's allegations of Russian involvement in a 2014 explosion at a Czech ammunition depot were unfounded and formed part of a wider series of attempts to contain Russia. read more
