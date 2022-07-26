Kremlin: Jewish Agency law case is separate from ties with Israel

MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Russia has legal questions regarding a non-profit organisation that helps Jews emigrate to Israel but this should not be "projected" onto bilateral relations between the two countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said earlier it was up to the Ministry of Justice to decide whether the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency should be dissolved. read more

