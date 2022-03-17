Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Kremlin: many people in Russia are showing themselves to be traitors

1 minute read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that many people in Russia were showing themselves to be "traitors" and pointed to those who were resigning from their jobs and leaving the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments a day after President Vladimir Putin delivered a stark warning to Russian "traitors" who he said the West wanted to use as a "fifth column" to destroy the country. read more

"In such difficult times... many people show their true colours. Very many people are showing themselves, as we say in Russian, to be traitors," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

"They vanish from society themselves. Some people are leaving their posts, some are leaving their active work life, some leave the country and move to other countries. That is how this cleansing happens."

He was referring to Putin's comment on Wednesday that Russia would undergo a natural and necessary "self-cleansing" as people were able to "distinguish the true patriots from the scum and the traitors".

(This story refiles to change 'Russian' to 'Russia' in headline)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters