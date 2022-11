Kremlin: No decree needed to end 'partial mobilisation'

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.















MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday in a briefing that it did not need to issue a legal decree to end Russia's first military mobilisation since World War Two, a day after President Vladimir Putin said he would consult with lawyers on the matter.

Putin said last week Russia had called up 300,000 reservists and completed its "partial mobilisation" for the conflict in Ukraine.

But the fact that the Kremlin has not rescinded the original presidential decree or issued a new one cancelling it has raised concerns that it may be keeping the door open to further call-ups.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











