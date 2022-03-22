Kremlin: no one thought Ukraine operation would take just a couple of days -Tass

Rescuers work at a site of an industrial building damaged by an airstrike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 22, 2022. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

March 22 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday said no one had ever thought the "special military operation" in Ukraine would take just a couple of days, the Tass news agency reported.

Peskov also reiterated Moscow's assertion the campaign was going to plan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.