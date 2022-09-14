1 minute read
Kremlin: Not aware of U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap
- Summary
- This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.
MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was unaware of reports that a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had travelled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians.
