Kremlin: Not aware of U.S. envoy visit to discuss prisoner swap

Summary This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was unaware of reports that a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Bill Richardson, had travelled to Moscow to discuss a potential exchange of imprisoned Americans and Russians.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

