1 minute read
Kremlin: Queen Elizabeth's 'wisdom and authority' in short supply on world stage
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Russian people had "great respect" for Queen Elizabeth II, her "wisdom and authority," the Kremlin said on Friday.
"Such qualities are in very short supply on the international stage at the moment," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.