Kremlin rejects 'unsubstantiated' ruling that Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday rejected as "unsubstantiated" a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights that found Russia was responsible for the 2006 killing of ex-KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko.

"The ECHR hardly has the authority or technological capacity to possess information on the matter. There are still no results from this investigation and making such claims is at the very least unsubstantiated," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

