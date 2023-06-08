Kremlin says ammonia pipeline blast can only be negative for grain deal















MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said that a blast on the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline week was a complicating factor that could "only have a negative impact".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov restated Russia's position that a resumption of the pipeline's work was an integral part of the Black Sea grain deal, the renewal of which Russia has repeatedly cast doubt on in recent weeks.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











