Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeKremlin says Biden in phone call told Putin he wanted to normalise ties

Reuters
1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 19, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Kremlin said U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Tuesday that he wanted to normalise bilateral ties and to cooperate on arms control, Iran's nuclear programme, Afghanistan and climate change.

It also confirmed that Biden had proposed a high level meeting with Putin, but gave no indication of how the Russian leader had responded to that suggestion.

The Kremlin said in the same readout that the call had taken place at Washington's initiative and that Putin had explained his views on eastern Ukraine where a simmering conflict has escalated.

The White House gave its own readout of the call earlier on Tuesday. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · April 15, 2021 · 7:49 PM UTCEuropean Parliament gives initial backing to UK trade deal

The European Parliament's committees on relations with Britain on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favour of the post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreement, clearing the path to its final ratification.

EuropeNotre-Dame cathedral ‘holding up’ two years after Paris fire
EuropeUK scientists find higher risk of brain clots from COVID-19 compared with vaccines
Europe176-year-old time capsule revealed in cross on Hungarian cathedral
EuropeLow to medium risk of Russian invasion of Ukraine in next few weeks -US general