Kremlin says concerned by reported detention of Moldova ex-president
May 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned by the reported detention of Moldova's pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon.
Dodon was detained by Moldovan authorities on Tuesday morning, a senior official in his Party of Socialists told journalists.
"Of course we are concerned," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, when asked about the reports. "We hope that Dodon's rights will be respected."
