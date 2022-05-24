Kremlin says concerned by reported detention of Moldova ex-president

Igor Dodon, Moldova's President and presidential candidate, speaks to the media at a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Chisinau, Moldova November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

May 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was concerned by the reported detention of Moldova's pro-Russian former president Igor Dodon.

Dodon was detained by Moldovan authorities on Tuesday morning, a senior official in his Party of Socialists told journalists.

"Of course we are concerned," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters, when asked about the reports. "We hope that Dodon's rights will be respected."

