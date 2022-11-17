Kremlin says it cannot imagine public negotiations with Kyiv

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS
  • This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday accused Kyiv of shifting the goalposts regarding possible peace talks, said it could not imagine engaging in public negotiations and called on Washington to push Kyiv towards diplomacy.

In a briefing call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States was capable of taking Russia's concerns into account and could encourage Kyiv to return to the negotiating table if it wanted to.

Peskov also said Ukraine had changed its position on whether it even wanted to negotiate with Moscow several times during the course of the nine-month conflict and could not be relied on.

