Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Kremlin says it is worried by talk of Ukraine road map for NATO

1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was worried by talk of a road map for Ukraine to join NATO and described the "problem" of the military bloc as one of Russia's "red lines".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks a day after the presidents of Russia and the United States met for a summit in Geneva. He said those talks had been positive overall.

Speaking on Ekho Moskvy radio station, Peskov said Moscow and Washington shared an understanding of the need to talk about arms control as soon as possible. He also said Russia's ambassador would return to Washington soon.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 8:23 AM UTCAnalysis: Biden talks down Russia, spurs allies in bid to back Putin into a corner

President Joe Biden on his first foreign foray sought to cast Russia not as a direct competitor to the United States but as a bit player in a world where Washington is increasingly pre-occupied by China.

EuropeBritain, facing airline pressure, considers easing restrictions for vaccinated travellers
EuropeKremlin says it is worried by talk of Ukraine road map for NATO

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was worried by talk of a road map for Ukraine to join NATO and described the "problem" of the military bloc as one of Russia's "red lines".

EuropeRyanair sues UK over travel curbs to try to rescue summer
EuropeUkraine sets domestic record for daily COVID-19 vaccinations