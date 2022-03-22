1 minute read
Kremlin says it wants Ukraine talks to be more active, substantive
March 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday said it would like ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine to be more "active and substantive", as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not intend to make public its detailed demands to Ukraine.
