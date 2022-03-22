Kremlin says it wants Ukraine talks to be more active, substantive

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

March 22 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday said it would like ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine to be more "active and substantive", as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not intend to make public its detailed demands to Ukraine.

Reporting by Reuters

