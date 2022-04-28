Kremlin says it will wait and see what Musk does to Twitter

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

April 28 (Reuters) - Russia will wait and see how billionaire Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter (TWTR.N) will affect the platform, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that he doubted Western social media were capable of reflecting different points of view.

Musk on Monday reached a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.