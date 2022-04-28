1 minute read
Kremlin says it will wait and see what Musk does to Twitter
April 28 (Reuters) - Russia will wait and see how billionaire Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter (TWTR.N) will affect the platform, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that he doubted Western social media were capable of reflecting different points of view.
Musk on Monday reached a deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. read more
Reporting by Reuters
