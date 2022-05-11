Kremlin says it's up to people of occupied Ukraine region to decide whether to join Russia

Live-streamed footage shows people holding a banner in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as they protest amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson, Ukraine, March 13, 2022 in this still image from a social media video obtained by REUTERS

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was up to residents living in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in southern Ukraine to decide whether they wanted to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis.

Earlier, TASS news agency quoted an official in the Russian-controlled administration in Kherson as saying it planned to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

