1 minute read
Kremlin says it's up to people of occupied Ukraine region to decide whether to join Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it was up to residents living in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in southern Ukraine to decide whether they wanted to join Russia, but any such decision must have a clear legal basis.
Earlier, TASS news agency quoted an official in the Russian-controlled administration in Kherson as saying it planned to ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate it into Russia. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.