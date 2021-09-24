Skip to main content

Kremlin says more U.S. sanctions would undermine dialogue hopes

Russian and U.S. state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Imposing fresh sanctions against Russia would undermine hopes for the restoration of Moscow-Washington dialogue, the Kremlin said on Friday, commenting on potential moves against its sovereign debt.

U.S. lawmakers are considering proposals to expand measures targeting Russian debt to secondary market trading. Some Russian debt is already under U.S. sanctions.

