Kremlin says no agreement reached on possible meeting between Putin and Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican July 4, 2019. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS

May 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that no agreement had been reached on a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis for talks about Ukraine.

Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he had asked for a meeting in Moscow with Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply. read more

