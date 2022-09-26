1 minute read
Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closure amid mobilisation
MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that no decisions have been taken on closing Russia's borders amid an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, and that mistakes would be corrected.
