Kremlin says no decisions taken on border closure amid mobilisation

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Monday said that no decisions have been taken on closing Russia's borders amid an exodus of military-age men since President Vladimir Putin declared a partial mobilisation last Wednesday.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also acknowledged that some call-ups had been issued in error, and that mistakes would be corrected.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.