Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Europe

Kremlin says no Putin-Johnson call planned on Tuesday

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is not expected to talk to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, but another date for the call could be agreed, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Johnson's Downing Street office had said earlier that a call between Johnson and Putin, which had been planned for Monday, could take place on Tuesday.

Johnson will vow to uphold Ukraine's sovereignty on a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday as part of the West's diplomatic efforts to stop a possible Russian invasion which Moscow says there is no proof it is planning. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters