Kremlin says Putin-Biden meeting this year is possible

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) via a video conference, at his residence outside Moscow, Russia October 15, 2021. Sputnik/Evgeniy Paulin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden before the end of the year was a realistic possibility, as Moscow-Washington relations languish at post-Cold War lows.

"In one form or another (a meeting) is quite realistic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether the meeting could take place this year.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

