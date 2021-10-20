Europe
Kremlin says Putin-Biden meeting this year is possible
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden before the end of the year was a realistic possibility, as Moscow-Washington relations languish at post-Cold War lows.
"In one form or another (a meeting) is quite realistic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked whether the meeting could take place this year.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.