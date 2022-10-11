Kremlin says Putin to discuss Ukraine with Erdogan on Thursday















Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and bilateral relations, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place in Kazakhstan's capital Astana, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Peskov has previously told reporters it was "possible" the two leaders would discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on peace in Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Caleb Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.