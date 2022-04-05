Kremlin says Putin-Zelenskiy meeting only possible once document is agreed

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

April 5 (Reuters) - Russia doesn't reject the possibility of a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, but it can only happen once a document has been agreed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine are continuing intensive peace talks via video link, Interfax news agency cited a deputy Russian foreign minister as saying earlier on Tuesday.

Peskov declined to comment on the progress of the talks.

Reporting by Reuters

