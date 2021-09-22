Kremlin says Russia had nothing to do with attack on Ukrainian president's aide

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Suggestions of possible Russian involvement in the attempted assassination of a Ukrainian presidential aide "have nothing to do with reality", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The head of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's political party, Oleksandr Korniienko, said earlier that Russia could be behind the hit job targeting the Ukrainian leader's principal aide. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

