Skip to main content

Europe

Kremlin says Russia had nothing to do with attack on Ukrainian president's aide

1 minute read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov listens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Suggestions of possible Russian involvement in the attempted assassination of a Ukrainian presidential aide "have nothing to do with reality", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The head of president Volodymyr Zelenskiy's political party, Oleksandr Korniienko, said earlier that Russia could be behind the hit job targeting the Ukrainian leader's principal aide. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · 11:19 AM UTC

Canaries volcano lava gushes towards sea, eruption goes on

Lava poured from an erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma for a fourth day on Wednesday, blanketing houses and fields, a day after people with homes on the path of the molten rock were allowed back briefly to recover belongings.

Europe
Aide to Ukraine's president survives assassination attempt
Europe
Divided Swiss to vote on same-sex marriage after fraught campaign
Europe
EXCLUSIVE Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns
Europe
German would-be kingmaker sees legal cannabis but little else with SPD/Greens alliance