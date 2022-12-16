Kremlin says Russia will draw up response to latest EU sanctions















Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it would study the latest package of European Union sanctions against Russia and then formulate its response.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to provide 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in financing to Ukraine next year and hit Moscow with a ninth package of sanctions. The measures designate nearly 200 more people and bar investment in Russia's mining industry, among other steps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would study the list before responding.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.