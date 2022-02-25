Kremlin says Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on West

FILE PHOTO:Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions would cause problems for Russia but they would be solvable, as it had reduced its dependence on foreign imports.

He declined to comment on how long Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.

