1 minute read
Kremlin says Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on West
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Russia will impose retaliatory sanctions on Western nations on the basis of reciprocity, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said sanctions would cause problems for Russia but they would be solvable, as it had reduced its dependence on foreign imports.
He declined to comment on how long Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which prompted the sanctions, would last and said questions about Ukrainian civilian deaths should be referred to the military.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.