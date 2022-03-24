Kremlin says Russia's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats is forced measure

A flag flies behind an enclosure on the territory of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Russia March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Moscow's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats was a forced measure, after Washington last month said it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York over national security concerns.

The United States Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its diplomats that were declared "persona non grata" in what Russian media said was a response to the U.S. move at the United Nations. read more

Reporting by Reuters

