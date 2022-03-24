1 minute read
Kremlin says Russia's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats is forced measure
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Moscow's latest expulsion of U.S. diplomats was a forced measure, after Washington last month said it was expelling 12 Russian diplomats at the country's U.N. mission in New York over national security concerns.
The United States Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday received a list of its diplomats that were declared "persona non grata" in what Russian media said was a response to the U.S. move at the United Nations. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.