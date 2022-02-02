Kremlin says supplying Belarus potash via Russian ports is being discussed

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Moscow is discussing the possibility of supplying Belarusian potash via Russian ports, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This issue is on the agenda, it is being discussed," Peskov said.

Sanctions-hit Belarus said on Tuesday that it had diverted its potash shipments from Lithuania's Klaipeda port to Russian ports after Vilnius decided to halt the use of its railway for Belarus exports of the crop nutrient. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.