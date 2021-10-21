Skip to main content

Kremlin says technological differences with EMA on Russia's Sputnik V certification

The exterior of EMA, European Medicines Agency is seen in Amsterdam, Netherlands December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said there were technological differences between Moscow and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the completeness of paperwork submitted for the certification of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Sputnik V until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review was still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

