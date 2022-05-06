Kremlin says time for celebrating Victory Day in Mariupol will come

A service member of pro-Russian troops is seen atop a tank during fighting in Ukraine-Russia conflict near the Azovstal steel plant in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine May 5, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 6 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday it did not know whether there would be a parade in Mariupol on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two, but that the time for celebrating Victory Day there would come.

Russian forces say they have captured Mariupol despite ongoing resistance from Ukrainian forces in the Donbas region city's Azovstal steel plant.

"The time will come to mark Victory Day in Mariupol," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Friday, when asked about plans for May 9 in territory recently seized by Russian-backed forces.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.