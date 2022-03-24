Kremlin says UK's Johnson is most active anti-Russian leader - RIA

March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the most active anti-Russian leader but that London's approach would lead to a dead end.

"As for Mr Johnson, we see him as the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian," RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. "It will lead to a foreign policy dead end."

