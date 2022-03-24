Skip to main content
Kremlin says UK's Johnson is most active anti-Russian leader - RIA

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the most active anti-Russian leader but that London's approach would lead to a dead end.

"As for Mr Johnson, we see him as the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian," RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. "It will lead to a foreign policy dead end."

