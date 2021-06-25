Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kremlin says vaccine shortages linked to storage difficulties, rising demand

A woman receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday said vaccine shortages in Russia were linked to growing demand for shots and storage difficulties, which would be resolved in the coming days.

The local health ministry in Russia's far eastern Khabarovsk region on Friday said it had been forced to suspend vaccinations at some sites in two cities due to shortages.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

