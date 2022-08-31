Kremlin sees 'signals' of New START Treaty talks revival, but no progress - Ifax

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - There are "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the New START Treaty to control U.S. and Russian nuclear arms, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday

However, there is no significant progress yet, Peskov added.

Reporting by Reuters

