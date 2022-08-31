1 minute read
Kremlin sees 'signals' of New START Treaty talks revival, but no progress - Ifax
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - There are "signals" on a possible resumption of talks to extend the New START Treaty to control U.S. and Russian nuclear arms, the Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Wednesday
However, there is no significant progress yet, Peskov added.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.