Kremlin sidesteps question on possible Kherson withdrawal

Summary This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.















MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday sidestepped a question about whether or not President Vladimir Putin had given an order for Russian forces to withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov referred the question to Russia's defence ministry.

In a conference call with reporters, when asked directly whether Putin had ordered a withdrawal, Peskov said: "This question concerns the conduct of the special military operation, I recommend you address it to the defence ministry."

Russian-installed officials are currently evacuating tens of thousands of residents from the Western side of the Dnipro river which splits the region, and have said the situation remains "tense" in the face of Ukrainian advances.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











