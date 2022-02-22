Kremlin takes another step towards the revival of Soviet Union -Ukraine minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov attends tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine means that the Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

"The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union. With the new Warsaw Pact and the new Berlin Wall," he said in a statement.

