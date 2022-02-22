1 minute read
Kremlin takes another step towards the revival of Soviet Union -Ukraine minister
KYIV, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine means that the Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.
"The Kremlin has taken another step towards the revival of the Soviet Union. With the new Warsaw Pact and the new Berlin Wall," he said in a statement.
Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Catherine Evans
