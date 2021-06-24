Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Kremlin views idea for EU summit with Putin "positively"

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses participants of the IX Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) via video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia June 23, 2021. Sputnik/Sergey Ilyin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin backs an idea to restore dialogue and contacts between Moscow and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Thursday, after France and Germany proposed a summit to try to improve relations. read more

"Such a dialogue is truly need both to Brussels and Moscow," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "We consider such a proposal positively."

France and Germany proposed on Wednesday a EU summit with Putin to try to improve relations, potentially paving the way for the first such meeting since 2014. read more Peskov added that there was no preparation for the summit yet.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams

