Kremlin: We are not aware of any detailed Vatican peace plans















May 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that it knew Pope Francis was thinking about ways to end the conflict in Ukraine, but that it was not aware of any detailed peace plans from the Vatican.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Francis has offered to act as a broker between Moscow and Kyiv and called for peace on practically a weekly basis.

He said last Sunday that the Vatican was involved in a peace mission to try to resolve the conflict, but that it was "not yet public".

"We know that the pontiff is constantly thinking about peace, and we know that the pontiff is thinking about how this conflict can be ended," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"But we are not aware of any detailed plans that have been proposed by the Vatican in this context," Peskov told reporters in a call.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey











