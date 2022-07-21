Kremlin: We hope new British PM will be more ‘balanced’ towards Russia

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow hopes that Britain's next prime minister will adopt a level-headed position towards Russia.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: "We hope that the future Prime Minister of Great Britain will lean towards more balanced rhetoric towards our country."

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. read more

