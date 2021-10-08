Skip to main content

Europe

Kremlin welcomes fact that editor who criticises it won Nobel peace prize

1 minute read

Novaya Gazeta's editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov speaks during an interview in Moscow October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Friday congratulated Dmitry Muratov, an editor and journalist, on winning the Nobel peace prize despite the fact that his Novaya Gazeta newspaper has often criticised the Russian authorities.

Muratov was one of two journalists to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, which this year honoured the right to free speech which the prize-giving committee said was under threat around the globe.

"We can congratulate Dmitry Muratov," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He persistently works in accordance with his own ideals, he is devoted to them, he is talented, he is brave," said Peskov.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Editing by Andrew Osborn Writing by Olzhas Auyezov

