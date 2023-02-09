Kremlin: World should learn truth about Nord Stream blasts

[1/2] Pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which are not used, are seen in the harbour of Mukran, Germany, on September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo















MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The world "must know the truth" about who was behind explosions affecting Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday, after a U.S. investigative journalist alleged U.S. involvement in last September's blasts.

Speaking to reporters, Dmitry Peskov also said the blog post by journalist Seymour Hersh should prompt an international investigation into the incidents.

The White House on Wednesday dismissed the Hersh report, which said an attack on the pipelines was carried out last September at the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Gareth Jones











