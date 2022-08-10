Kyiv: Debt freeze is testament to investors’ willingness to support Ukraine

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's finance ministry on Wednesday said a two-year deal with creditors to freeze payments on $20 billion of overseas debt was a testament to investors' willingness to support Kyiv.

"Thanks to the solidarity with Ukraine shown by the private investor community along with the official public sector, we will be able to meet the needs of the state budget of the country in war(time)," Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said in a statement.

The deal was announced earlier in the day.

